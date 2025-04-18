CSK Signs Rising Star Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have strengthened their squad by signing South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis replaces the injured fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh, providing a much-needed boost to the team.

Brevis, who debuted in international cricket in 2023, has quickly risen through the ranks in franchise cricket, turning heads in tournaments like the IPL, CPL, MLC, and SA20. The young cricketer is renowned for his impressive strike rate of 184.17 in the 2025 SA20, where he helped MI Cape Town secure their maiden title.

Nicked 'Baby AB' for his resemblance to cricket legend AB de Villiers, Brevis has previously played for the Mumbai Indians and brings significant experience to CSK with 81 T20 matches under his belt and a highest score of 162. CSK secured his services for Rs 2.2 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)