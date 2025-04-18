Left Menu

CSK Signs Rising Star Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have recruited South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025, replacing injured Gurjapneet Singh. Known as 'Baby AB' for his striking resemblance to AB de Villiers, Brevis has made a mark in various franchise leagues, adding firepower to the CSK lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:10 IST
CSK Signs Rising Star Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025
Dewald Brevis
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings have strengthened their squad by signing South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis replaces the injured fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh, providing a much-needed boost to the team.

Brevis, who debuted in international cricket in 2023, has quickly risen through the ranks in franchise cricket, turning heads in tournaments like the IPL, CPL, MLC, and SA20. The young cricketer is renowned for his impressive strike rate of 184.17 in the 2025 SA20, where he helped MI Cape Town secure their maiden title.

Nicked 'Baby AB' for his resemblance to cricket legend AB de Villiers, Brevis has previously played for the Mumbai Indians and brings significant experience to CSK with 81 T20 matches under his belt and a highest score of 162. CSK secured his services for Rs 2.2 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025