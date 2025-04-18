LaLiga Secures Extra Champions League Spot

Spain's LaLiga has confirmed representation by at least five teams in the upcoming Champions League season, following Italy's Lazio's elimination from the Europa League. Athletic Bilbao's progress to the semi-finals further cemented LaLiga's standing.

LaLiga secured one of two additional European Performance Spots awarded by UEFA, recognizing leagues with exceptional club performances in UEFA competitions. The English Premier League was the first to earn such a commendation.

As the race intensifies, Villarreal currently occupies fifth place in LaLiga with 51 points from 30 games, standing three points clear of Real Betis and maintaining an eight-point gap over Celta Vigo and Mallorca.

