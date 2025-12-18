Manchester City Poised to Overcome Arsenal's Premier League Lead Amid Injury Concerns
Manchester City aims to surpass Arsenal in the Premier League standings this weekend. Despite injuries, they face a struggling West Ham United. Meanwhile, Arsenal, dealing with multiple player injuries, will play against Everton. Various teams are also impacted by players participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Manchester City stands on the brink of overtaking Arsenal as Premier League leaders this Saturday. They host a struggling West Ham United side at home, hoping to secure a provisional top spot before Arsenal's clash against Everton.
Even without key players due to injury and international duty, City's formidable depth makes them favorites against West Ham, a team languishing in the relegation zone. Arsenal, also hit by injury woes, travel to face in-form Everton as they attempt to maintain their lead.
The Africa Cup of Nations has caused a player exodus, notably affecting Sunderland when they visit Brighton. Manchester United, also missing key players, face a challenging trip to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Newcastle takes on Chelsea, and Tottenham squares off with Liverpool in North London.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester City
- Arsenal
- Premier League
- West Ham
- Everton
- injuries
- football
- sport
- AFCON
- Mikel Arteta
ALSO READ
Unequal Pay: Financial Struggles in Women's Football Revealed
Raising the Bar: India's Ambitious Football Future in Question
Lionel Messi's Indian Tour: A Touch of Football Magic
Lionel Messi's Wild Encounter: From Football Fields to Wildlife Rescues
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Demands Inquiry into Football Bias Allegations Amid Legal Victory