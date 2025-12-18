Manchester City Poised to Overcome Arsenal's Premier League Lead Amid Injury Concerns

Manchester City stands on the brink of overtaking Arsenal as Premier League leaders this Saturday. They host a struggling West Ham United side at home, hoping to secure a provisional top spot before Arsenal's clash against Everton.

Even without key players due to injury and international duty, City's formidable depth makes them favorites against West Ham, a team languishing in the relegation zone. Arsenal, also hit by injury woes, travel to face in-form Everton as they attempt to maintain their lead.

The Africa Cup of Nations has caused a player exodus, notably affecting Sunderland when they visit Brighton. Manchester United, also missing key players, face a challenging trip to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Newcastle takes on Chelsea, and Tottenham squares off with Liverpool in North London.

(With inputs from agencies.)