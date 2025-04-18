Left Menu

Shelton Shines on Clay: A New Star in Tennis

Ben Shelton advanced to the semifinals of the BMW Open by defeating Luciano Darderi. The American, known for winning the Houston clay title, succeeded in Bavaria with powerful play, achieving 29 winners. Next, he faces Francisco Cerundolo. Shelton's recent achievements mark a significant step in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:45 IST
Shelton Shines on Clay: A New Star in Tennis
Ben Shelton
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ben Shelton has emerged as a rising star in the tennis world, advancing to the semifinals of the BMW Open by defeating Luciano Darderi with scores of 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.

At just 22, the American showcased his clay-court prowess, having previously secured the Houston title on the same surface, and landed an impressive 29 winners to Darderi's 12, despite the chilly Bavarian weather.

Shelton, now eyeing his second clay-court title, will next face Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina, while top-seeded Alexander Zverev competes against Tallon Griekspoor in the later stages of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025