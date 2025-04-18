Shelton Shines on Clay: A New Star in Tennis
Ben Shelton advanced to the semifinals of the BMW Open by defeating Luciano Darderi. The American, known for winning the Houston clay title, succeeded in Bavaria with powerful play, achieving 29 winners. Next, he faces Francisco Cerundolo. Shelton's recent achievements mark a significant step in his career.
Ben Shelton has emerged as a rising star in the tennis world, advancing to the semifinals of the BMW Open by defeating Luciano Darderi with scores of 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.
At just 22, the American showcased his clay-court prowess, having previously secured the Houston title on the same surface, and landed an impressive 29 winners to Darderi's 12, despite the chilly Bavarian weather.
Shelton, now eyeing his second clay-court title, will next face Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina, while top-seeded Alexander Zverev competes against Tallon Griekspoor in the later stages of the tournament.
