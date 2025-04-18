Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Drama On and Off the Field

The latest sports headlines include Damian Lillard's health update, Lindy Ruff's coaching milestone, Monte McNair's departure from the Kings, U.S. visa assurances for LA28, and the Florida State shooter's impact on sports events. Notable boxing, MLB, and NBA news are also highlighted.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been cleared for full basketball activities after overcoming deep vein thrombosis, the team announced Thursday. Lillard had been sidelined due to blood-thinning medication, causing him to miss the final 14 games of the season, but he is now off medication and eyeing a return.

Legendary NHL coach Lindy Ruff celebrated his 900th win with the Buffalo Sabres' victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres edged out the Flyers 5-4, cementing Ruff's place as one of the top five coaches in NHL history in terms of wins.

News from the NBA: The Sacramento Kings and their general manager Monte McNair have parted ways after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Owner Vivek Ranadive expressed gratitude for McNair's contributions, noting that he laid a strong foundation for the team's future success.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee received reassurances from the White House that visa issues will not impede the Los Angeles 2028 Games, amid fears of potential travel restrictions under the Trump administration.

In related incidents, Florida State University canceled home athletic events through Sunday after a campus shooting left two dead and at least six injured. Police have identified the gunman as Phoenix Ikner, a Florida State student.

