Shelton Storms into Semifinals at Munich's BMW Open

American tennis player Ben Shelton continued his impressive run on clay, advancing to the BMW Open semifinals after defeating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3. The match, held in Bavaria, saw Shelton deliver 29 winners against Darderi's 12, combating the cold temperatures effectively.

Having claimed the title in Houston last year, Shelton is now set to face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, who secured his semifinal spot by defeating David Goffin 6-2, 6-4. This marks Shelton's ninth tour-level semifinal appearance and comes after he ended Darderi's seven-match winning streak.

In other matches, top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame Tallon Griekspoor in a three-set clash, with Zverev winning 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4. Zverev will compete against either Fabian Marozsan or Zizou Bergs in the semifinals as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)