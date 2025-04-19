Left Menu

Repeat Trauma: Surviving Two School Shootings

Stephanie Horowitz, a Florida State University student, survived both the recent shooting at FSU and the Parkland massacre. The FSU shooting claimed two lives and injured six. Survivors face ongoing trauma, with families urging for better preventative measures against repeated school shootings in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:19 IST
A shooting at Florida State University reignited painful memories for some, especially Stephanie Horowitz, a student who also experienced the Parkland massacre.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire near a student union at FSU, leaving two dead and six injured, bringing national attention and raising calls for addressing gun violence.

Survivors and victims' families, including Lori Alhadeff, mother of a Parkland victim, reiterated their plea for immediate action to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

