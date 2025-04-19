Repeat Trauma: Surviving Two School Shootings

A shooting at Florida State University reignited painful memories for some, especially Stephanie Horowitz, a student who also experienced the Parkland massacre.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire near a student union at FSU, leaving two dead and six injured, bringing national attention and raising calls for addressing gun violence.

Survivors and victims' families, including Lori Alhadeff, mother of a Parkland victim, reiterated their plea for immediate action to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

