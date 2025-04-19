Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Stun Delhi with Record IPL Chase

Gujarat Titans achieved their highest-ever IPL run-chase, defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Jos Buttler led the charge with an unbeaten 97. Chasing 204, GT surpassed their previous best chase and the highest against DC in IPL history, moving to the top of the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:18 IST
Gujarat Titans Stun Delhi with Record IPL Chase
Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) rewrote their IPL history books with a spectacular seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). Chasing a hefty target of 204, GT accomplished their highest successful run-chase ever, thanks to a commanding partnership between Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford.

This landmark win also set a new benchmark for the highest successful chase against DC in IPL history, overthrowing the previously held record by Chennai Super Kings in 2008. Opting to bowl first, GT saw DC setting a formidable 203/8, driven by robust performances from Karun Nair, KL Rahul, and a late surge by Ashutosh Sharma.

GT's bowling unit, spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul, restricted DC's explosive start. Although GT lost captain Shubman Gill early in the innings, Buttler's explosive 97 not out, complemented by partnerships with Sai Sudharsan and Rutherford, ensured the Titans crossed the finish line with four balls to spare, climbing to the top of the IPL standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025