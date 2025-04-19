Gujarat Titans Stun Delhi with Record IPL Chase

In a thrilling encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) rewrote their IPL history books with a spectacular seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). Chasing a hefty target of 204, GT accomplished their highest successful run-chase ever, thanks to a commanding partnership between Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford.

This landmark win also set a new benchmark for the highest successful chase against DC in IPL history, overthrowing the previously held record by Chennai Super Kings in 2008. Opting to bowl first, GT saw DC setting a formidable 203/8, driven by robust performances from Karun Nair, KL Rahul, and a late surge by Ashutosh Sharma.

GT's bowling unit, spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul, restricted DC's explosive start. Although GT lost captain Shubman Gill early in the innings, Buttler's explosive 97 not out, complemented by partnerships with Sai Sudharsan and Rutherford, ensured the Titans crossed the finish line with four balls to spare, climbing to the top of the IPL standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)