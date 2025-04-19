Punjab Governor Champions 'Gully Cricket' as Catalyst for Youth Development
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized the transformative power of sports in channeling youth energy constructively. At the 'Gully Cricket' tournament launch, he praised its social impact, announced funding to enhance infrastructure, and highlighted its role in fostering community, discipline, and inclusion among young participants.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria underscored the transformative role sports play in positively engaging youth, as he inaugurated the third 'Gully Cricket' tournament on Saturday. The event serves as a significant step towards redirecting youth from negative influences to constructive activities.
Highlighting the inclusive and well-structured nature of the tournament, Kataria commended the organizers for their impactful efforts. The initiative, themed 'Balla Ghumao, Nasha Bhagao,' is a collaboration between the UT Cricket Association and Chandigarh Police, representing a blend of sporting excellence and social purpose.
The governor announced a Rs 20 lakh grant to bolster the 'Gully Cricket' initiative's infrastructure and outreach, facilitating greater participation, especially from underprivileged backgrounds. The tournament, which features a substantial turnout of over 7,600 players, runs across 18 grounds in Chandigarh, leading to a grand finale on May 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)