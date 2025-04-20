Left Menu

Thrilling Win for Lucknow Super Giants as Bowlers Shine Bright!

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant praised his bowlers after a narrow win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. Key performances by Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, and Avesh Khan helped LSG to a thrilling two-run victory, solidifying their fourth position. Avesh Khan earned the 'Player of the Match' honor.

LSG team celebrating. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting IPL 2024 encounter, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) narrowly defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs. LSG skipper, Rishabh Pant, commended his bowlers for their exemplary composure, emphasizing that such matches are crucial for building team character. Pant highlighted the vital contributions of Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, and Avesh Khan in securing the win.

LSG's decision to bat first after winning the toss paid off. Aiden Markram scored a crucial 66 runs off 45 balls, while Ayush Badoni contributed with a swift 50 off 34 balls. Despite a strong target of 181 runs, RR was held back by LSG's strategic bowling effort, culminating in a dramatic final over delivered by Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan's innings saw promising partnerships, notably an 85-run opening stand by Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Yet, Avesh Khan's stellar performance in the final over secured LSG's victory and earned him the 'Player of the Match' title. The win positions LSG fourth in the league, while RR lags in eighth place.

