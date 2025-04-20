Gurugram Athletes Boost Air Quality with Innovative Mini-Forests

Gurugram's athletic community has teamed up with the Million Miyawaki Foundation (MMF) to combat worsening air pollution levels through the creation of mini-forests. The green initiative is spearheaded by Ironwoman triathlete Rani Maheshwari and supported by The Good Sole Club (TGSC), a group comprised of dedicated runners, cyclists, and triathletes. Their first project has successfully cultivated a dense mini-forest at Suraj School in Sector 56, Gurugram.

Inspired by the foundation's mission to unite communities for cleaner air, Maheshwari, one of India's elite Ironwoman finishers, mobilized TGSC to address severe air quality issues in the region. The Million Miyawaki Project has already resulted in 34 urban forests around Delhi-NCR utilizing the innovative Miyawaki method, which enables 600 native trees to thrive on compact 2,000 sq ft plots within a few years.

A key feature of this endeavor is the inclusion of school children, who are given the opportunity to contribute to the mini-forest projects. Through partnerships with schools, MMF teaches students the importance of rewilding, showing how these green spaces can produce enough oxygen to support over 2,400 people, as well as reduce dust and lower temperatures. MMF actively encourages diverse communities, including schools, corporations, and RWAs, to participate in transformative environmental actions.

