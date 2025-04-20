Iyer's Home Struggles Mar Punjab's Promising IPL Start

Shreyas Iyer's persistent struggles at Punjab Kings' home ground worsened following another unsuccessful performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Punjab Kings have enjoyed a commendable start under Iyer's captaincy, the flamboyant batter has been grappling with mixed personal results.

Despite excelling in away games, Iyer has struggled at home, accumulating only 25 runs in four innings. His home average for IPL 2025 stands at a mere 6.20, with scores reflecting his ongoing battle with form. Conversely, Iyer has secured three 50-plus scores from four games played away, offering some reprieve amidst his challenges.

During the match against RCB, Iyer was dismissed attempting an unsuccessful shot against Romario Shepherd, with Krunal Pandya's stunning catch sealing his fate. Punjab Kings faltered as they kept losing wickets, unable to withstand RCB's spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. Despite efforts from Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh to revive the innings, RCB's disciplined bowling restricted Punjab Kings to 157/6, overshadowing Iyer's ongoing woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)