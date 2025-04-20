Matthew Short's Season Cut Short: Injury Forces Star Out of PSL 10

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short's stint in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 has been unexpectedly halted due to a recurrence of a calf injury from the ICC Champions Trophy. Islamabad United confirmed the setback before their upcoming match against Karachi Kings.

Short, who initially suffered the injury while fielding during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan, showed signs of recovery upon arriving in Pakistan. However, renewed discomfort during training prompted a reassessment by Islamabad United's medical team alongside Cricket Australia, leading to his departure back to Australia for continued rehabilitation.

In a statement, Islamabad United emphasized their commitment to player welfare, thanking Short for his positive impact on the team. They remain yet to announce a replacement, as the team leads the league standings with an unbeaten record.

(With inputs from agencies.)