Mondo Duplantis: From Humble Beginnings to Pole Vault Legend

Mondo Duplantis, recognized globally as an exceptional pole vaulter, reminisces about meeting India's legendary athlete Neeraj Chopra. Despite Chopra's remarkable accomplishments, Duplantis describes him as a consistently 'nice guy.' Their interactions stretch back to the 2016 World Junior Championships.

As Duplantis gears up for the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, he shares insights into his sports journey. With two Olympic golds and several world championship titles under his belt, he aspires to compete in India one day. Participating in India's rich cultural milieu remains on his bucket list.

Reflecting on his career, Duplantis cites his father, Greg Duplantis, as a pivotal inspiration. The 25-year-old acknowledges the surreal moments throughout his career, with his Paris Olympic gold being particularly memorable. Through these achievements, he hopes to continue inspiring the next generation of athletes.

