Mumbai Indians Dominate with Record-Tying Win Against Chennai Super Kings

The Mumbai Indians achieved a remarkable victory against Chennai Super Kings, equaling a record set by Chennai and Kolkata in the IPL. Dominant half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav secured a nine-wicket triumph, marking Mumbai’s 21st win against Chennai in a commanding display at Wankhede Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:56 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians equaled a historical record in the Indian Premier League by securing their 21st victory against Chennai Super Kings, a feat matched by only two other IPL teams in different match-ups. In an electrifying performance at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai thrashed Chennai with a nine-wicket victory.

The game highlighted stellar performances by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, whose impressive half-centuries were pivotal in achieving the win. This marks Mumbai's 21st triumph over Chennai in a total of 39 encounters. The game positions Mumbai alongside Chennai Super Kings' and Kolkata Knight Riders' record of most wins against a single team in the league.

Chennai posted a challenging total of 176/5, thanks to efforts from debutant Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Mumbai's response was swift and effective, led by outstanding innings from their star players. The win propels Mumbai Indians to sixth position on the points table, with a perfect victory streak in their last four matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

