Shubman Gill: The Emerging Leader Under IPL Pressure

Star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan believes the pressures of IPL are greater than the World Cup, attributing significant leadership potential to Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill. Rashid, who plays under Gill at Gujarat Titans, commends his skipper as a visionary leader with a promising future.

Gill's calm nature and strategic mindset make him an ideal candidate to take bold decisions under intense league pressures, a role Rashid feels is a crucial test of leadership credentials, offering a chance to grow beyond his batting prowess.

Reflecting on his captaincy amidst Hardik Pandya's absence, Rashid says this experience enriched his leadership acumen, enhancing his role in the Afghan national team and aiding the team to the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2024. The spinner also emphasizes the evolving challenges for bowlers amid high-risk batting strategies.

