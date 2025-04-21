Left Menu

John Korir Triumphs at Boston Marathon

Kenyan runner John Korir won the Boston Marathon, recovering from an early stumble to finish in 2:04:45. He distanced himself from competitors at the 20-mile mark, securing victory. His win follows in the footsteps of his brother Wesley, who won in 2012.

Kenyan athlete John Korir delivered an impressive performance at the Boston Marathon, clinching the title with a remarkable time of 2:04:45. Despite experiencing an early fall near the starting line, Korir quickly regained his footing and gained a significant lead by the 20-mile point.

He maintained his advantage over the final stretch, ultimately crossing the finish line with a comfortable margin, one minute ahead of his competitors. The victory not only marks a personal achievement for Korir but also carries forward his family's legacy, as his older brother Wesley was the Boston Marathon winner in 2012.

Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania secured second place, clocking in at 2:05:04, after a hard-fought race against Kenyan Cybrian Kotut. The event showcased the tenacity and skill of East African runners, reaffirming the region's dominance in long-distance running.

(With inputs from agencies.)

