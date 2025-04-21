Left Menu

Historic Wins and Records at the Boston Marathon

John Korir won the Boston Marathon after a fall near the start, securing victory with a time of 2:04:45. Sharon Lokedi broke a course record in the women's race at 2:17:22. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first wheelchair champion, with Marcel Hug winning the men's wheelchair race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:42 IST
Historic Wins and Records at the Boston Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenyan John Korir triumphed at the Boston Marathon on Monday, even after taking a tumble near the starting line, finishing with an impressive time of two hours, four minutes, and 45 seconds. Meanwhile, his fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi denied Hellen Obiri a third consecutive victory, setting a new course record.

The 2024 Chicago Marathon victor Korir swiftly recovered from his fall, gaining a substantial lead at the 20-mile mark. With a minute advantage, Korir maintained his pace to cross the finish in the second-best time recorded at Boston. Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu finished second with a time of 2:05:04, narrowly edging out Kenya's Cybrian Kotut.

The marathon's 129th edition also honored the 50th anniversary of the first wheelchair winner, with Swiss athlete Marcel Hug collecting his eighth Boston title in 1:21:34, commemorating pioneer Bob Hall. American Susannah Scaroni won the women's wheelchair race in 1:35:20, marking a year since her last participation due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025