Historic Wins and Records at the Boston Marathon

Kenyan John Korir triumphed at the Boston Marathon on Monday, even after taking a tumble near the starting line, finishing with an impressive time of two hours, four minutes, and 45 seconds. Meanwhile, his fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi denied Hellen Obiri a third consecutive victory, setting a new course record.

The 2024 Chicago Marathon victor Korir swiftly recovered from his fall, gaining a substantial lead at the 20-mile mark. With a minute advantage, Korir maintained his pace to cross the finish in the second-best time recorded at Boston. Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu finished second with a time of 2:05:04, narrowly edging out Kenya's Cybrian Kotut.

The marathon's 129th edition also honored the 50th anniversary of the first wheelchair winner, with Swiss athlete Marcel Hug collecting his eighth Boston title in 1:21:34, commemorating pioneer Bob Hall. American Susannah Scaroni won the women's wheelchair race in 1:35:20, marking a year since her last participation due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)