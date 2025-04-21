Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans asserted their dominance over the Kolkata Knight Riders with a convincing 39-run victory in their IPL match on Monday.

Opted to bat first, the Titans' innings was propelled by skipper Shubman Gill's commanding 90 from 55 balls, coupled with Sai Sudharsan's robust contribution of 52 runs, setting a formidable target of 198/3.

The Titans' bowlers then executed a disciplined bowling performance, containing the Knight Riders to 159/8 despite Ajinkya Rahane's valiant 50-run effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)