Ajinkya Rahane's Lone Battle: A Milestone Amidst Kolkata Knight Riders' Struggles

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane joins an elite list of IPL players with over 500 fours, achieving the milestone during a challenging match against GT. Despite Rahane's steadfast innings, KKR fell short in their pursuit of victory, succumbing to GT's impressive bowling lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:35 IST
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, etched his name in Indian Premier League (IPL) history by becoming the sixth player to score over 500 fours, exhibiting skillful stroke play against Gujarat Titans (GT). Rahane now joins an esteemed club alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, and Suresh Raina.

Amidst KKR's challenging chase of a daunting 199-run target, Rahane was the lone warrior, steadfastly keeping his team in the game. Despite his determined efforts to capitalize on GT's loose deliveries, the rest of the batting lineup failed to provide support, leaving Rahane to carry the burden single-handedly.

However, Rahane's valiant performance was curtailed in the 13th over by Washington Sundar, who cleverly outmaneuvered the KKR skipper with a stumping by Jos Buttler. Rahane's struggles against spin in IPL 2025 were evident. Despite interventions from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, and later Angkrish Raghuvanshi, GT held their ground firmly, resulting in a commanding 39-run victory over KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

