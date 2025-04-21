Gill's Graceful 90 Drives Gujarat Titans to Victory Over KKR
Shubman Gill's impressive 90-run performance led Gujarat Titans to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. Despite KKR's decision to bowl first, GT secured a commanding 198/3. KKR struggled in their chase, reaching only 159/8, marking their third home defeat. GT leads the IPL standings with 12 points.
In a remarkable IPL display, Shubman Gill's elegant 90 off 55 balls steered Gujarat Titans to a decisive win against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday.
The Titans, establishing a formidable 198/3 with help from Sai Sudharsan, outshone KKR, who faltered to 159/8, influenced by tight spells from Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna.
This victory solidified GT's top position in the IPL standings, marking their sixth win in eight matches, while KKR faced their third defeat at home and fifth overall.
