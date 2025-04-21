Gill's Graceful 90 Drives Gujarat Titans to Victory Over KKR

In a remarkable IPL display, Shubman Gill's elegant 90 off 55 balls steered Gujarat Titans to a decisive win against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday.

The Titans, establishing a formidable 198/3 with help from Sai Sudharsan, outshone KKR, who faltered to 159/8, influenced by tight spells from Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna.

This victory solidified GT's top position in the IPL standings, marking their sixth win in eight matches, while KKR faced their third defeat at home and fifth overall.

