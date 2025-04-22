Triumphs and Comebacks at the Laureus World Sports Awards

In a glittering ceremony, the Laureus World Sports Awards recognized outstanding sports figures, with Mondo Duplantis and Simone Biles taking home top honors.

The event served as a stage for remarkable performances and significant comebacks, including Rebeca Andrade's inspirational return to win the Comeback of the Year award.

The awards also celebrated past accomplishments, as tennis legend Rafael Nadal received the Sporting Icon Award, and surfer Kelly Slater was honored for Lifetime Achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)