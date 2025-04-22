Left Menu

Triumphs and Comebacks at the Laureus World Sports Awards

The Laureus World Sports Awards celebrated notable achievements and inspiring comebacks. Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and gymnast Simone Biles received top honors. Real Madrid won Team of the Year. Notable comebacks included Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal received a Sporting Icon Award, and surfer Kelly Slater was honored for Lifetime Achievement.

Triumphs and Comebacks at the Laureus World Sports Awards
In a glittering ceremony, the Laureus World Sports Awards recognized outstanding sports figures, with Mondo Duplantis and Simone Biles taking home top honors.

The event served as a stage for remarkable performances and significant comebacks, including Rebeca Andrade's inspirational return to win the Comeback of the Year award.

The awards also celebrated past accomplishments, as tennis legend Rafael Nadal received the Sporting Icon Award, and surfer Kelly Slater was honored for Lifetime Achievement.

