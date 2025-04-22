Left Menu

Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis Shine at Laureus Awards

Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis were honored at the Laureus Awards in Madrid. Biles received her fourth Sportswoman of the Year award, while Duplantis was named Sportsman of the Year. Other winners included Rebeca Andrade and Lamine Yamal for their significant contributions and achievements in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:39 IST
In a star-studded ceremony in Madrid, Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis were recognized for their outstanding contributions to sports at the Laureus Awards. Biles, now a four-time recipient of the Sportswoman of the Year award, cemented her status as one of the sport's all-time greats. Duplantis, the Swedish pole-vaulter, claimed the Sportsman of the Year title after setting multiple world records.

Biles celebrated her triumphant comeback by bagging gold medals in various categories at the 2024 Paris Games, matching Serena Williams' record of four Laureus Awards. 'I'm thrilled to receive my fourth Laureus Award in Madrid,' said Biles, inspiring young athletes worldwide.

Meanwhile, Duplantis expressed his joy at the recognition, quipping that winning the Laureus was harder than an Olympic gold. Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade was honored for her inspiring career comeback, and teenage soccer talent Lamine Yamal took home the Breakthrough of the Year award, joining an illustrious list of football stars recognized by Laureus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

