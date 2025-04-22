Left Menu

Brothers in Victory: Korir Siblings Make Boston Marathon History

John Korir, inspired by his brother and past champion Wesley Korir, clinched a historic Boston Marathon win. This victory marks the Korir brothers as the first relatives to each win the prestigious race. John outraced competitors like Simbu and Kotut, finishing in an impressive 2:04:45.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:45 IST
Six months after a stellar performance at the Chicago Marathon, John Korir lined up for his third Boston Marathon with high expectations of success.

One year after narrowly missing a podium finish, the 28-year-old sought guidance from his brother, Wesley Korir, a past champion, to train for this year's competition.

John's victory, in a time of 2:04:45, makes the Korir brothers the first siblings to win the Boston Marathon, a race that witnessed fierce competition from Alphonce Felix Simbu and Cybrian Kotut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

