Brothers in Victory: Korir Siblings Make Boston Marathon History

Six months after a stellar performance at the Chicago Marathon, John Korir lined up for his third Boston Marathon with high expectations of success.

One year after narrowly missing a podium finish, the 28-year-old sought guidance from his brother, Wesley Korir, a past champion, to train for this year's competition.

John's victory, in a time of 2:04:45, makes the Korir brothers the first siblings to win the Boston Marathon, a race that witnessed fierce competition from Alphonce Felix Simbu and Cybrian Kotut.

(With inputs from agencies.)