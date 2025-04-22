Left Menu

BJP's 'Forever' Vision: Diya Kumari's Bold Claim in Rajasthan

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari declared the BJP's enduring governance in Rajasthan at a sports event. Highlighting the commitment to boost sports infrastructure, she applauded the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition as a milestone. The BJP aims to entrench itself indefinitely in Rajasthan's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:02 IST
BJP's 'Forever' Vision: Diya Kumari's Bold Claim in Rajasthan
competition
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday boldly declared that the BJP's administration in Rajasthan would extend far beyond a typical five-year term, suggesting a perpetual governance model. Her statement was made during an event at the Raghurai Endo Sports Complex, where she awarded medals to participants of the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition.

Addressing the crowd, Kumari emphasized the state government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and ensuring athlete welfare, believing that the current political setup would facilitate ongoing large-scale sports events in Rajasthan. The event, inaugurated by LS Speaker Om Birla, signifies the beginning of sustained efforts in this direction.

The competition, which Sanjay Singh of the Indian Wrestling Federation praised for energizing participants, marks a critical point in promoting sports within the state. Rajiv Dutta, president of the Rajasthan Wrestling Association, was also commended for his efforts in organizing the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025