BJP's 'Forever' Vision: Diya Kumari's Bold Claim in Rajasthan
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari declared the BJP's enduring governance in Rajasthan at a sports event. Highlighting the commitment to boost sports infrastructure, she applauded the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition as a milestone. The BJP aims to entrench itself indefinitely in Rajasthan's political landscape.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday boldly declared that the BJP's administration in Rajasthan would extend far beyond a typical five-year term, suggesting a perpetual governance model. Her statement was made during an event at the Raghurai Endo Sports Complex, where she awarded medals to participants of the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition.
Addressing the crowd, Kumari emphasized the state government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and ensuring athlete welfare, believing that the current political setup would facilitate ongoing large-scale sports events in Rajasthan. The event, inaugurated by LS Speaker Om Birla, signifies the beginning of sustained efforts in this direction.
The competition, which Sanjay Singh of the Indian Wrestling Federation praised for energizing participants, marks a critical point in promoting sports within the state. Rajiv Dutta, president of the Rajasthan Wrestling Association, was also commended for his efforts in organizing the event.
