Football Legend Roberto Carlos Graces Nepal Super League

Renowned Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos touched down in Kathmandu on Tuesday morning, making a much-anticipated appearance as a special guest in the Nepal Super League (NSL). His arrival, initially scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to health concerns but with his condition improved, Carlos was finally able to attend the event held at Dashrath Stadium.

Widely acclaimed as one of the greatest left-backs in football's history, Carlos debuted for the Brazilian national team in 1992. Over his illustrious career, he earned more than 120 caps and played a crucial role in Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup triumph. He is a former professional footballer known for his long-standing association with Real Madrid and constant presence in the Brazilian squad. In 1997, he was the runner-up for the FIFA World Player of the Year.

During his time at Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007, Carlos secured four La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, marking his place among the elite with over 1,100 career appearances. This third season of the NSL, which commenced on March 29 at Kathmandu's Dashrath Stadium, showcases seven franchises: Butwal Lumbini FC, Dhangadhi FC, FC Chitwan, Jhapa FC, Pokhara Thunders, Lalitpur City FC, and Kathmandu Rayzrs. The competition unfolds in a single round-robin format, culminating in finalists determined through two qualifiers and an eliminator, with the grand finale set for April 26. Notably, this edition does not feature Birgunj United FC or Sporting Ilam De Mechi FC, unlike the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)