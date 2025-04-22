Sunrisers Hyderabad's Last Stand: Will Abhishek and Head Deliver Against Resurgent Mumbai?

Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for redemption on their home turf as they prepare to host an in-form Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Wednesday. SRH, with just two wins from seven matches, seeks a victory to reignite their faltering campaign.

Sunrisers' vulnerabilities on slow pitches continue to be exposed, with their batting and bowling units failing to shine. However, playing on a flat pitch may give them a chance to regain momentum, with players like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head critical to their success.

Mumbai Indians, in contrast, are riding a wave of revival with three consecutive victories. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are back in top form, posing a serious threat to SRH's aspirations. As SRH hopes to reverse their head-to-head record, MI is keen to maintain its winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)