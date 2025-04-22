Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Last Stand: Will Abhishek and Head Deliver Against Resurgent Mumbai?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faces a crucial match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, aiming to bounce back from early setbacks. With only two wins in seven matches, SRH counts on key players Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, although they face significant challenges against an in-form Mumbai side.

Updated: 22-04-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for redemption on their home turf as they prepare to host an in-form Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Wednesday. SRH, with just two wins from seven matches, seeks a victory to reignite their faltering campaign.

Sunrisers' vulnerabilities on slow pitches continue to be exposed, with their batting and bowling units failing to shine. However, playing on a flat pitch may give them a chance to regain momentum, with players like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head critical to their success.

Mumbai Indians, in contrast, are riding a wave of revival with three consecutive victories. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are back in top form, posing a serious threat to SRH's aspirations. As SRH hopes to reverse their head-to-head record, MI is keen to maintain its winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

