IPL 2025: Catching Woes Plague Chennai and Rajasthan

The 18th IPL season highlights catching inefficiencies, with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals struggling the most. Mumbai Indians lead with an 83.3% catch efficiency. Chennai's dropped catches have cost games, impacting bottom-table standings. Jaipur tops the venues for dropped catches this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:40 IST
Chennai Super Kings team (Photo: @ChennaiIPL/X). Image Credit: ANI
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League has brought catching efficiency into the spotlight, with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals spotlighted as significant underperformers. These two teams find themselves at the bottom of the standings, largely due to their inability to capitalize on catching opportunities.

Chennai Super Kings, enduring a tough season, have a catching efficiency of just 64.3% in IPL 2025. This deficiency was starkly evident when young Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya, who shattered the century mark, was given a lifeline on the second ball of his heroic innings after a dropped catch. Further mishaps came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where their captain Rajat Paridar was spared after a drop and proceeded to secure a half-century, earning the Player of the Match title.

Rajasthan Royals are not faring much better, holding a catching efficiency of 70.5%. In stark contrast, Mumbai Indians lead the league with a remarkable 83.3% efficiency, followed closely by Sunrisers Hyderabad at 82.4%, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 80.9%. Players like Punjab's Yuzvendra Chahal and Chennai's Vijay Shankar particularly struggle, dropping vital chances.

