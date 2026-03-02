Boosting Efficiency: Andhra Pradesh's Tech-Driven Governance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on state officials to boost administrative efficiency through the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various departments. He emphasized the need for improved data integration using drones, CCTV, and satellite technology to enhance public service delivery and performance.

During a review of the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) and public perception of government services, Naidu stressed the importance of strict vigilance following recent accidents in the state's crackers industry. He urged officials to learn from safety practices in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, and to ensure no oversights occur in pension distribution, particularly in the Swarna Gramas and Swarna Wards.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the expansion of the WhatsApp-based 'Mana Mitra' governance platform to 953 services and called for public awareness to maximize its use. He clarified that surveys should only be conducted for additional data collection, without burdening individuals or staff with repeated exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)