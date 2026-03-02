Left Menu

RBI's Impressive Efficiency: 99.8% Applications Processed on Time

The Reserve Bank of India reported significant efficiency, processing 99.8% of 22,765 applications within its February 2026 timeline under its Citizen's Charter. Performance varied across functions, with the 'Banker to Banks and Governments' sector showing full compliance. Only a small fraction exceeded deadline limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:17 IST
RBI's Impressive Efficiency: 99.8% Applications Processed on Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showcased remarkable operational efficiency in February 2026, processing 99.8% of a total of 22,765 applications within its prescribed timelines, as per its Citizen's Charter.

Despite handling a large volume of applications—20,449 new submissions and a significant number carried over from previous months—the central bank managed to maintain its high standards. The data highlights that only 32 cases, representing a mere 0.2%, fell outside the stipulated processing timeframe.

Function-specific statistics reveal that 'Banker to Banks and Governments' and 'Currency Management' were major contributors, with thousands of applications processed punctually. A few delays were attributed to input requirements from external entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

 India
2
Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

 India
4
Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026