RBI's Impressive Efficiency: 99.8% Applications Processed on Time
The Reserve Bank of India reported significant efficiency, processing 99.8% of 22,765 applications within its February 2026 timeline under its Citizen's Charter. Performance varied across functions, with the 'Banker to Banks and Governments' sector showing full compliance. Only a small fraction exceeded deadline limits.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showcased remarkable operational efficiency in February 2026, processing 99.8% of a total of 22,765 applications within its prescribed timelines, as per its Citizen's Charter.
Despite handling a large volume of applications—20,449 new submissions and a significant number carried over from previous months—the central bank managed to maintain its high standards. The data highlights that only 32 cases, representing a mere 0.2%, fell outside the stipulated processing timeframe.
Function-specific statistics reveal that 'Banker to Banks and Governments' and 'Currency Management' were major contributors, with thousands of applications processed punctually. A few delays were attributed to input requirements from external entities.
