Supreme Court Delves Deeper into Karnataka Cricket Fixing Scandal: Economic Repercussions in Focus

The Supreme Court is taking decisive steps to explore the 2019 T20 Karnataka Premier League match-fixing scandal, underscoring its potential financial impacts on the national economy. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, acknowledges the seriousness of the issue and refrains from premature judgments.

In a move to ensure neutrality, advocate Shivam Singh, an expert in sports law, has been named as amicus curiae in the case. The court expressed concern over a delay in listing the appeal filed by the Karnataka government three years ago and demanded an explanation from the registry for the oversight.

Highlighting the severe personal consequences of match fixing, the bench recounted cases of dire financial loss, emphasizing the broader ramifications. The Supreme Court plans to scrutinize previous high court decisions that nullified charges against implicated players and officials, questioning the legal definition of cheating in this context.

(With inputs from agencies.)