Nail-Biting Climax Awaits at FIDE Women's Grand Prix Pune
Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner lead the FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25 in Pune, each with 6 points. Humpy drew against Alina Kashlinskaya, while Jiner defeated Divya Deshmukh. Divya sits in third place. The final round promises thrilling matches as contenders battle for top positions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:27 IST
Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner are the joint leaders at the prestigious FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25, Pune leg, with both scoring six points after the penultimate round held on Tuesday.
The competition saw intense moments, with Humpy and Alina Kashlinskaya ending in a dramatic draw, while Jiner outmaneuvered India's Divya Deshmukh in a strategic clash, maintaining her lead.
With the final matches poised for Wednesday, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate gripping encounters as players vie for supremacy, notably with Humpy facing Salimova and Jiner against Shuvalova.
