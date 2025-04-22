Left Menu

Nail-Biting Climax Awaits at FIDE Women's Grand Prix Pune

Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner lead the FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25 in Pune, each with 6 points. Humpy drew against Alina Kashlinskaya, while Jiner defeated Divya Deshmukh. Divya sits in third place. The final round promises thrilling matches as contenders battle for top positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:27 IST
Nail-Biting Climax Awaits at FIDE Women's Grand Prix Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner are the joint leaders at the prestigious FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25, Pune leg, with both scoring six points after the penultimate round held on Tuesday.

The competition saw intense moments, with Humpy and Alina Kashlinskaya ending in a dramatic draw, while Jiner outmaneuvered India's Divya Deshmukh in a strategic clash, maintaining her lead.

With the final matches poised for Wednesday, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate gripping encounters as players vie for supremacy, notably with Humpy facing Salimova and Jiner against Shuvalova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025