Nail-Biting Climax Awaits at FIDE Women's Grand Prix Pune

Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner are the joint leaders at the prestigious FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25, Pune leg, with both scoring six points after the penultimate round held on Tuesday.

The competition saw intense moments, with Humpy and Alina Kashlinskaya ending in a dramatic draw, while Jiner outmaneuvered India's Divya Deshmukh in a strategic clash, maintaining her lead.

With the final matches poised for Wednesday, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate gripping encounters as players vie for supremacy, notably with Humpy facing Salimova and Jiner against Shuvalova.

(With inputs from agencies.)