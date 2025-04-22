Goan Chess Prodigy Leads Maharashtra International Open

Nitin Belurkar from Goa emerged as the leader in the 3rd Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament after defeating Maharashtra's Akash Dalvi. The triumph marks the end of the fourth round.

Belurkar executed a strategic English Opening, outmaneuvering Dalvi in a mere 40 moves. His impressive performance puts him ahead of several contenders, including Venkatesh MR, Sandipan Chanda, and others, each closely following with 3.5 points.

In the B Category event, featuring participants with an ELO Rating below 2200, Maharashtra's Advik Agrawal took the lead with six points after the sixth round. This exciting tournament continues to showcase remarkable talent and competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)