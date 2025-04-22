Left Menu

Goan Chess Prodigy Leads Maharashtra International Open

In the 3rd Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament, Nitin Belurkar from Goa leads after defeating Akash Dalvi. Belurkar's strategic English Opening earned him victory in 40 moves. Meanwhile, several players trail him closely. In another segment, Advik Agrawal places first in the B Category event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Belurkar from Goa emerged as the leader in the 3rd Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament after defeating Maharashtra's Akash Dalvi. The triumph marks the end of the fourth round.

Belurkar executed a strategic English Opening, outmaneuvering Dalvi in a mere 40 moves. His impressive performance puts him ahead of several contenders, including Venkatesh MR, Sandipan Chanda, and others, each closely following with 3.5 points.

In the B Category event, featuring participants with an ELO Rating below 2200, Maharashtra's Advik Agrawal took the lead with six points after the sixth round. This exciting tournament continues to showcase remarkable talent and competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

