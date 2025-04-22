Alex Ovechkin: Defying Age, Dominating Playoffs

In a breathtaking display of skill and determination, Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky's historic goal record, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest in NHL history. The Washington Capitals' forward showcased his prowess in the Stanley Cup playoffs' opening game.

Ovechkin, at 39, netted two goals, including a game-winning overtime strike, securing a 3-2 victory for his team against the Montreal Canadiens. This playoff triumph marks his first overtime winner, adding another feather to his illustrious career cap.

Despite a leg injury earlier in the season, Ovechkin remains undeterred, delivering impactful performances. His physicality was evident with seven hits throughout the game. As the series progresses, Ovechkin is poised to extend his playoff influence.

