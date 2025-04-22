Left Menu

Alex Ovechkin: Defying Age, Dominating Playoffs

Alex Ovechkin, at age 39, continues to defy expectations by surpassing Wayne Gretzky's goal record. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, he scored twice, including an overtime winner, leading the Washington Capitals to a victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Ovechkin remains a formidable presence despite past injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:22 IST
Alex Ovechkin: Defying Age, Dominating Playoffs
Alex Ovechkin

In a breathtaking display of skill and determination, Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky's historic goal record, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest in NHL history. The Washington Capitals' forward showcased his prowess in the Stanley Cup playoffs' opening game.

Ovechkin, at 39, netted two goals, including a game-winning overtime strike, securing a 3-2 victory for his team against the Montreal Canadiens. This playoff triumph marks his first overtime winner, adding another feather to his illustrious career cap.

Despite a leg injury earlier in the season, Ovechkin remains undeterred, delivering impactful performances. His physicality was evident with seven hits throughout the game. As the series progresses, Ovechkin is poised to extend his playoff influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025