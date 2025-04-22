Left Menu

World Athletics Pushes for Gender Equality by 2029

World Athletics aims for at least 40% female representation in national federation executive boards by 2029. The organization, led by Sebastian Coe, emphasizes gender equality in leadership roles across athletics. With a gender-balanced council achieved in 2023, the governing body seeks lasting change through its gender leadership strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:43 IST
World Athletics Pushes for Gender Equality by 2029
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Monaco

World Athletics has announced a landmark directive requiring national track and field federation executive boards to comprise at least 40% women by 2029. This bold move is part of the organization's broader gender leadership strategy unveiled this week.

According to Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics, the initiative is a testament to the body's commitment to fostering equality and enhancing opportunities for women within the athletics community globally. Coe highlighted the existing challenges in increasing female participation as coaches, referees, and administrators but emphasized the organization's resolve to spearhead change.

This strategy follows World Athletics' achievement of gender parity on its ruling council in 2023. Coe expressed pride in the progress made, stating that the focus is not just on representation but ensuring women hold prominent decision-making roles in the sport's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025