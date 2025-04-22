World Athletics Pushes for Gender Equality by 2029

World Athletics has announced a landmark directive requiring national track and field federation executive boards to comprise at least 40% women by 2029. This bold move is part of the organization's broader gender leadership strategy unveiled this week.

According to Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics, the initiative is a testament to the body's commitment to fostering equality and enhancing opportunities for women within the athletics community globally. Coe highlighted the existing challenges in increasing female participation as coaches, referees, and administrators but emphasized the organization's resolve to spearhead change.

This strategy follows World Athletics' achievement of gender parity on its ruling council in 2023. Coe expressed pride in the progress made, stating that the focus is not just on representation but ensuring women hold prominent decision-making roles in the sport's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)