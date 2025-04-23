Left Menu

High Stakes and New Beginnings: This Week in Sports

This week's sports updates include Kirk Cousins attending Falcons' workouts amid uncertainty, NBA's best playoff ratings in 25 years, and Michael Carter-Williams’ new boxing career. Other highlights feature legendary announcer Mike Patrick's passing, Jay Feely's congressional run, and Christian McCaffrey's return from injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 05:20 IST
High Stakes and New Beginnings: This Week in Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprise move, Kirk Cousins attended the Atlanta Falcons' offseason workouts despite his uncertain future with the team. This unexpected presence marked a notable start to the Falcons' pre-season under head coach Raheem Morris, who had anticipated Cousins' absence.

The NBA reported an outstanding opening weekend for the 2025 playoffs, boasting the highest viewership in 25 years with an average of 4.4 million fans tuning in. This significant increase highlights a growing interest in basketball as the league kicks off what promises to be an electrifying series.

Michael Carter-Williams, a former NBA Rookie of the Year, is set to enter the boxing ring. Scheduled for his debut on May 29 in New York, Carter-Williams aims to raise awareness and funds for Bigvision Community, supporting young adults overcoming substance abuse through the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025