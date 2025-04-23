High Stakes and New Beginnings: This Week in Sports

In a surprise move, Kirk Cousins attended the Atlanta Falcons' offseason workouts despite his uncertain future with the team. This unexpected presence marked a notable start to the Falcons' pre-season under head coach Raheem Morris, who had anticipated Cousins' absence.

The NBA reported an outstanding opening weekend for the 2025 playoffs, boasting the highest viewership in 25 years with an average of 4.4 million fans tuning in. This significant increase highlights a growing interest in basketball as the league kicks off what promises to be an electrifying series.

Michael Carter-Williams, a former NBA Rookie of the Year, is set to enter the boxing ring. Scheduled for his debut on May 29 in New York, Carter-Williams aims to raise awareness and funds for Bigvision Community, supporting young adults overcoming substance abuse through the sport.

