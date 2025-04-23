IPL Players Unite in Tribute Amidst Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the somber aftermath of the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, players and umpires in the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will don black armbands in tribute to the victims.

Mumbai Indians, currently sixth on the points table with four wins and four losses, display consistent performance, while Sunrisers Hyderabad lag behind in ninth place with just two victories from seven games. Despite the disparity, SRH coach Helmot remains hopeful for his team's prospects.

Heightened security efforts unfold as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Delhi Police intensively search for the attackers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have prioritized security discussions, with Modi cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit for immediate consultations.

