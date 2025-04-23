Left Menu

KL Rahul, Axar Patel Propel Delhi Capitals to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants

Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson applauds KL Rahul's strategic batting as Delhi Capitals triumph over Lucknow Super Giants. Watson also praises Axar Patel's leadership and aggressive play. Rahul's masterful innings, alongside Abhishek Porel's solid performance, secure an 8-wicket win, elevating Delhi Capitals in the IPL standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:33 IST
KL Rahul. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a standout performance that captivated the cricketing world, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson commended KL Rahul for his exemplary batting during Delhi Capitals' decisive victory against Lucknow Super Giants. Watson, speaking on Match Centre Live via JioHotstar, lauded Rahul's astute and tailored approach, underscoring his adaptability and essential contribution to the team.

Highlighting Rahul's ability to seamlessly adjust his gameplay, Watson elaborated on his consistent display throughout the tournament. "Today, Rahul showcased a calm, composed, and calculated innings," Watson remarked, emphasizing the batter's strategic prowess. The flexibility showcased by Rahul, according to Watson, augments the depth of the Delhi Capitals team.

In addition to Rahul's performance, Watson drew attention to Axar Patel's determined leadership and aggressive playing style. Contrasting it with Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant's approach, Watson noted, "Axar's intent and impact as captain were palpable, a stark contrast to what LSG required from their leadership." With Rahul's commanding presence and Porel's steadfast half-century, Delhi Capitals clinched an 8-wicket victory at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, equating their points with Gujarat Titans in the IPL standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

