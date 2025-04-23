Left Menu

Lai Embraces 'Badminton Divorce' for Sudirman Cup Triumph

Malaysian shuttler Shevon Lai Jemie is ready to temporarily separate from her husband and partner, Goh Soon Huat, for a tactical advantage at the Sudirman Cup. This potential on-court separation could provide her with a fresh perspective and skills as Malaysia competes in Xiamen starting April 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysian badminton player Shevon Lai Jemie is set to part ways temporarily with her husband and on-court partner, Goh Soon Huat, aiming for success at the Sudirman Cup. This decision comes as Malaysia prepares to compete in the tournament against Japan, Australia, and France in Xiamen.

Lai expressed openness to change, stating that playing with a different partner offers new learning opportunities and a fresh perspective. This strategic shift is expected to bolster Malaysia's chances as they field a strong lineup, including mixed doubles pairs like Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin.

The Sudirman Cup, the premier mixed team championship, will be held from April 27 to May 4 in China. With 16 national teams vying for victory, the competition will include men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

