Lai Embraces 'Badminton Divorce' for Sudirman Cup Triumph

Malaysian badminton player Shevon Lai Jemie is set to part ways temporarily with her husband and on-court partner, Goh Soon Huat, aiming for success at the Sudirman Cup. This decision comes as Malaysia prepares to compete in the tournament against Japan, Australia, and France in Xiamen.

Lai expressed openness to change, stating that playing with a different partner offers new learning opportunities and a fresh perspective. This strategic shift is expected to bolster Malaysia's chances as they field a strong lineup, including mixed doubles pairs like Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin.

The Sudirman Cup, the premier mixed team championship, will be held from April 27 to May 4 in China. With 16 national teams vying for victory, the competition will include men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles events.

(With inputs from agencies.)