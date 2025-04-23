East Timor Hopes for New Papal Visit Amid Catholic Devotion

A deeply religious couple from East Timor await the appointment of a new pope, hopeful for a future papal visit. Over 97% of the country's population are Roman Catholic, underscoring the faith's deep roots in this Asian nation. The previous visits by Popes John Paul II and Francis bolstered the couple's devotion and highlighted the church's enduring significance in their lives.

Pedro de Souza and his wife vividly remember attending papal masses in their capital, Dili, wearing attire from those historical days. They are optimistic that the upcoming pontiff might be conservative, aiding in fortifying East Timor's faith amidst ongoing societal challenges.

The involvement of East Timor's Cardinal Virgilio do Carmo da Silva in selecting the new pope adds a layer of national pride. The Catholic Church, pivotal during East Timor's independence struggle, continues to influence its socio-religious landscape, with hopes pinned on maintaining the momentum of spiritual rejuvenation initiated by previous papal visits.

