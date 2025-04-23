IPL Game Turns Somber to Honor Pahalgam Attack Victims

An IPL game that usually exudes vibrancy adopted a somber tone on Wednesday to commemorate the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Players and officials paid their respects by observing a minute's silence and wearing black armbands, marking the tragic incident that claimed at least 26 lives.

Captains Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians and Pat Cummins of SunRisers Hyderabad articulated their condemnation of the attack, describing it as cowardly and expressing their condolences to the bereaved families. The Indian national anthem was played, and the usual festive atmosphere, including music and cheerleaders, was absent, reflecting the gravity of the occasion.

The attack, for which the Resistance Front, an arm of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, claimed responsibility, has drawn widespread international condemnation. The BCCI also issued a statement expressing shock and grief over the incident. Following ongoing tensions, India remains firm in its boycott of bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)