Pogacar's Fleche Wallonne Triumph

Tadej Pogacar returned to winning form at the Fleche Wallonne, seizing his second title after a strategic attack in the race's critical moments.

Navigating challenging weather conditions, Pogacar distanced himself from competitors, including Remco Evenepoel, to secure victory on the steep slopes of Mur de Huy.

Kevin Vauquelin finished in second place for the second consecutive year, while Tom Pidcock rounded out the podium in third.

