Pogacar's Fleche Wallonne Triumph
Tadej Pogacar clinched his second Fleche Wallonne title with a decisive attack in the final stretch on the Mur de Huy. Overcoming previous race setbacks, Pogacar outperformed Kevin Vauquelin and Tom Pidcock amid challenging weather conditions. The Slovenian cyclist demonstrated strategic brilliance, capitalizing on rival struggles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:16 IST
Tadej Pogacar returned to winning form at the Fleche Wallonne, seizing his second title after a strategic attack in the race's critical moments.
Navigating challenging weather conditions, Pogacar distanced himself from competitors, including Remco Evenepoel, to secure victory on the steep slopes of Mur de Huy.
Kevin Vauquelin finished in second place for the second consecutive year, while Tom Pidcock rounded out the podium in third.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Van der Poel Claims Third Consecutive Paris-Roubaix Title Amidst Fierce Competition
Cycling Event Marred by Violence: Investigation on Paris-Roubaix Incident
Van der Poel Triumphs Again at Paris-Roubaix: A Monumental Victory
Unjust Bottled Fury: A Moment of Reckless Impulsivity in Paris-Roubaix
Cycling World Condemns Dangerous Bottle Incident at Paris-Roubaix