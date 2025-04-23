Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Dominates Chennaiyin FC in Kalinga Super Cup Clash

Mumbai City FC secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 round-of-16. Despite a valiant effort from the Marina Machans, late-match goals sealed their fate, with Nikolaos Karelis opening the scoring. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh solidified the win for Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:12 IST
Mumbai City FC Dominates Chennaiyin FC in Kalinga Super Cup Clash
A visual from the match. (Photo- Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC decisively defeated Chennaiyin FC with a 4-0 score in the round-of-16 stage of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 held on Wednesday. While Chennaiyin showed resilience, they ultimately succumbed to a series of late goals at the Kalinga Stadium.

Chennaiyin's head coach Owen Coyle opted for an aggressive strategy. The team featured Connor Shields alongside Jiteshwor Singh in midfield, with Irfan Yadwad and Lukas Brambilla providing support from the wings. Wilmar Jordan Gil and Daniel Chima Chukwu spearheaded the attack.

Despite creating multiple chances and maintaining aggressive play, Chennaiyin's efforts were thwarted. Nikolaos Karelis' goal put Mumbai ahead before halftime. The Marina Machans pushed for an equalizer but Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh responded with further goals to cement Mumbai's win, leaving Chennaiyin with a bitter defeat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025