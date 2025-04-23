Mumbai City FC Dominates Chennaiyin FC in Kalinga Super Cup Clash

Mumbai City FC decisively defeated Chennaiyin FC with a 4-0 score in the round-of-16 stage of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 held on Wednesday. While Chennaiyin showed resilience, they ultimately succumbed to a series of late goals at the Kalinga Stadium.

Chennaiyin's head coach Owen Coyle opted for an aggressive strategy. The team featured Connor Shields alongside Jiteshwor Singh in midfield, with Irfan Yadwad and Lukas Brambilla providing support from the wings. Wilmar Jordan Gil and Daniel Chima Chukwu spearheaded the attack.

Despite creating multiple chances and maintaining aggressive play, Chennaiyin's efforts were thwarted. Nikolaos Karelis' goal put Mumbai ahead before halftime. The Marina Machans pushed for an equalizer but Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh responded with further goals to cement Mumbai's win, leaving Chennaiyin with a bitter defeat. (ANI)

