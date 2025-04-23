SRH Slumps as MI Secures Commanding Win in IPL 2025

In a tough IPL 2025 campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced their sixth defeat, succumbing to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Despite an impressive 99-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar, SRH only managed a total of 143/8, having earlier collapsed to 35/5.

Pat Cummins, captain of SRH, acknowledged the team's struggle, admitting, "We never got going." He praised the efforts of Klaasen and Manohar but emphasized the need for a better start. Cummins reflected on the challenges of the Hyderabad pitch, stating that success required smarter batting strategies.

Mumbai Indians capitalized on SRH's early setbacks with Trent Boult taking four wickets for 26 runs. During their innings, a strong partnership between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav led MI to a comfortable victory, solidifying their third spot in the league table, while SRH finds itself languishing at ninth position.

