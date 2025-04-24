Tennis Tempest: Moutet’s Madrid Exit Amid Boos
Corentin Moutet faced boos during his match against Harold Mayot at the Madrid Open. Trailing and frustrated, he smashed his racket and exited with a reported back injury. Moutet later expressed his hope to return soon, pending MRI results, while wishing his opponent success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:10 IST
Corentin Moutet was met with jeers as he exited his first-round match at the Madrid Open against Harold Mayot. Trailing 3-6, 2-3, Moutet dramatically smashed his racket and signaled his retirement mid-match, sparking loud boos from the crowd.
In a statement posted on X, the 26-year-old French tennis player revealed he was dealing with a persistent back injury, which had hampered his performance. Following his retirement, Moutet pursued an MRI and is awaiting the results.
Despite the setback, Moutet remains hopeful for a swift return to the tour and has extended well wishes to Mayot as he continues in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement