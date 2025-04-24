Left Menu

Tennis Tempest: Moutet’s Madrid Exit Amid Boos

Corentin Moutet faced boos during his match against Harold Mayot at the Madrid Open. Trailing and frustrated, he smashed his racket and exited with a reported back injury. Moutet later expressed his hope to return soon, pending MRI results, while wishing his opponent success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:10 IST
Tennis Tempest: Moutet’s Madrid Exit Amid Boos

Corentin Moutet was met with jeers as he exited his first-round match at the Madrid Open against Harold Mayot. Trailing 3-6, 2-3, Moutet dramatically smashed his racket and signaled his retirement mid-match, sparking loud boos from the crowd.

In a statement posted on X, the 26-year-old French tennis player revealed he was dealing with a persistent back injury, which had hampered his performance. Following his retirement, Moutet pursued an MRI and is awaiting the results.

Despite the setback, Moutet remains hopeful for a swift return to the tour and has extended well wishes to Mayot as he continues in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025