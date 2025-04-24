Alcaraz Withdraws from Madrid Open Amid Injury Concerns
Carlos Alcaraz, the home-crowd favorite and third-ranked tennis player, withdrew from the Madrid Open due to leg injuries sustained during the Barcelona Open final. Despite being the defending champion, he opted out to focus on his health ahead of the French Open, where he holds the title.
Carlos Alcaraz, a local crowd favorite and third-ranked Spaniard, has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to ongoing issues with leg injuries. The promising young tennis star has been troubled by an upper leg ailment since the Barcelona Open final last Sunday and has now also reported a left leg injury.
The withdrawal marks a significant change in the lineup, with Alcaraz being a two-time champion in Madrid and expected to compete alongside top players like Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz, who had yet to practice in Madrid, stated earlier in the week that he felt 'fine,' but awaited medical test results that prompted his decision.
Alcaraz, nurturing hopes for the upcoming French Open where he is the defending champion, voiced concerns over the dense match schedule. While his absence from Madrid is a setback, he aims for recovery to perform at his best on the clay courts of Roland Garros.
