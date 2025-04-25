Mumbai Indians Illuminate Wankhede with ESA Initiative

Mumbai Indians will dedicate their game against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium to the Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative championed by Nita Ambani. The event, a highlight of the IPL season, will see thousands of spirited children from NGOs across Mumbai experiencing the magic of cricket.

Nita Ambani emphasized the significance of this game, encouraging the Mumbai Indians to inspire the attending children. She shared a poignant past experience, illustrating the impact of these events: a young girl saving her food for her brother who had never tasted cake. This reflects the initiative's focus on inspiring children to dream big despite their backgrounds.

The Wankhede Stadium will become a vibrant sea of blue and gold, with around 19,000 children cheering for their heroes. The ESA initiative, launched in 2010 by Reliance Foundation in collaboration with Mumbai Indians, aims to make education and sports accessible to all children. It embodies the belief in every child's right to learn, play, and grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)