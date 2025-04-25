Rajasthan Royals' Missed Chances Lead to Fifth Successive Loss

Rajasthan Royals' seamer Sandeep Sharma expressed frustration over his team's inability to capitalize on pivotal moments during matches. Speaking after their recent defeat, Sharma noted that while RR's gameplay isn't lacking, their failure to seize crucial catches and accelerate in chases remains a persistent issue.

Sharma elaborated on how these missteps hinder their success in the high-stakes environment of T20 cricket, where every team has critical moments to clinch victory. He pointed to a pattern of losing wickets when acceleration is necessary, contributing to their consistent losses.

In the latest match, a late bowling surge by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal thwarted RR, resulting in an 11-run loss at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This marks RCB's first home win after three losses, moving them to third place in the points table, while RR languishes in eighth, suffering their fifth consecutive defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)