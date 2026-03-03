Left Menu

RCB Set to Return Home: IPL Matches Back at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host five of their home IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and two at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. This decision comes after enhanced safety measures and months of coordination following a tragic stampede incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:32 IST
RCB Set to Return Home: IPL Matches Back at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The reigning IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will host five of their home matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, with two additional games taking place at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

This comes as a welcome relief to fans following a period of uncertainty triggered by a fatal stampede that occurred after RCB's title triumph, which led to a hiatus of major events at the Bengaluru venue.

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon expressed gratitude to Karnataka government bodies for ensuring a homecoming for the team, emphasizing the significant role fans play in energizing the players and creating a unique home ground identity.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

 India
2
Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

 India
3
Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

 Global
4
Orlen's Strategic Moves Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

Orlen's Strategic Moves Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026