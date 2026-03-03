RCB Set to Return Home: IPL Matches Back at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The reigning IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will host five of their home matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, with two additional games taking place at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

This comes as a welcome relief to fans following a period of uncertainty triggered by a fatal stampede that occurred after RCB's title triumph, which led to a hiatus of major events at the Bengaluru venue.

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon expressed gratitude to Karnataka government bodies for ensuring a homecoming for the team, emphasizing the significant role fans play in energizing the players and creating a unique home ground identity.