Aniket Verma: Hyderabad's Emerging Star in IPL's 18th Edition

Aniket Verma, a young talent in Sunrisers Hyderabad, is making waves in the 18th IPL edition despite the team's struggles. With powerful performances and a striking rate of 172.72, he offers hope for the franchise's future success.

Updated: 25-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:30 IST
Aniket Verma: Hyderabad's Emerging Star in IPL's 18th Edition
Aniket Verma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aniket Verma, a promising young cricketer for Sunrisers Hyderabad, is capturing attention in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite the team's challenging season. Captain Pat Cummins has lauded Verma as he steadily rises in the world's most intense T20 competition by showcasing his talent and seizing momentous opportunities.

Even as Sunrisers grapple with a difficult track record of just two wins in eight matches, Verma's emergence serves as a beacon of hope. His ability to provide steadiness and electrifying play bolsters the franchise's future potential. Cummins expressed on JioHotstar that Verma's instinct to hit sixes and his free-spirited approach significantly enhance his game.

Sunrisers secured Verma at last year's mega auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, despite his lack of senior-level experience. His prowess was nevertheless evident during the Madhya Pradesh League, where he scored 273 runs for Bhopal Leopards with a remarkably high strike rate. Verma continues to maintain an impressive strike rate of 172.72 in IPL, reinforcing his status as a valuable asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

